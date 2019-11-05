How Trump is reacting to newly released testimony from Sondland and Volker

Nick Schifrin:

A supporter of the president, a defender of the president, and someone who had access to the president, really the only one we have been talking about who regularly talked to the president.

He testified that he talked to the president three times specifically about this and, in each of those times, the president didn't mention Vice President Biden. And Sondland was asked at one point in this story by another diplomat, hey, this seems crazy. Is the president really withholding aid before Ukraine investigates Biden?

And so he called the president. And we saw what he said on that phone call with the president. He said: "I asked the president an open-ended question. 'What do you want from Ukraine?' He said: 'I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. I want Zelensky to do the right thing.' And I said, 'What does that mean?' And he said, 'I want him to do what he ran on.'"

And that was the end of the conversation. That is what the president was saying today. There was no quid pro quo at all, because the president told Sondland this.

And not only that, that the Ukrainians didn't know that the president had actually withheld any of this military aid. And that's where the timeline that Lisa comes in is so important. One month after that phone call, we see Sondland now admitting that he did tell the Ukrainians, and that's why that revision and the timeline of that revision is so important.