News Wrap: 9 Americans killed in brutal Mexican ambush

William Brangham:

In the days other news: Three American women and six of their children have been brutally killed in an ambush in Northern Mexico. They were members of a breakaway group from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

The attack took place Monday on a dirt road between Chihuahua and Sonora states, about 75 miles south of the U.S. border. Amateur video showed one of their burned vehicles. Mexican officials are investigating the possibility that this was a case of mistaken identity, given the number of violent confrontations among warring drug gangs in that area.

President Trump spoke to the Mexican president by phone today and offered unspecified U.S. help to ensure the perpetrators face justice.

Gubernatorial and legislative elections are taking place in four states today, and they're seen by many as a bellwether for 2020. In Kentucky, Republican Governor Matt Bevin will try to hold off Democratic Attorney General ®MDNM¯Andy Beshear.

Mississippi's gubernatorial race pits Republican Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves against Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood.

And, in Virginia, Republican control of the state legislature is up for grabs, while Democrats in New Jersey's state legislature are looking to keep their supermajorities.

Iran announced plans today to violate yet another aspect of the 2015 nuclear pact. President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran will start injecting uranium gas into more than 1,000 centrifuges at its Fordow nuclear facility. That move would make Fordow an active atomic site, rather than the research facility Iran agreed it would be as part of the accord with world powers.