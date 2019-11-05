What Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker said about U.S. aid to Ukraine

Lisa Desjardins:

At the Capitol, the impeachment battle, for now, is on paper, but no less intense, as, today, committees released transcripts of two key witnesses.

They are Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine. Both were on the key call between Mr. Trump and the Ukrainian president in July.

In the 739 pages released today, among the headlines, Sondland revised a critical piece of testimony about whether the U.S. tied nearly $400 million in aid money to specific demands from Ukraine. Yesterday, Sondland filed this, saying he now remembers telling a top Ukrainian official that — quote — "Resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the corruption statement that the U.S. wanted," saying Ukraine would investigate the 2016 election and the energy company which hired the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

A second headline, Sondland added more to his insistence that the president himself firmly didn't want a quid pro quo.

And one more key point, the continued influence of President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani. His name appears more than 150 times in Sondland's testimony.

Sondland was nominated by Mr. Trump to be ambassador to the E.U. in 2017. He's previously owned a boutique hotel chain on the West Coast and he's a longtime GOP donor who had given $1 million to Mr. Trump's inaugural fund.

While Ukraine is not in the European Union, Sondland has said the president tapped him to work on the issue. He says there were — quote — "three amigos" working on that policy, himself, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and Volker, whose career path sharply contrasts with the other two.

Volker is a three-decade diplomat who has served under Democratic and Republican presidents. President George W. Bush named him to be U.S. representative to NATO. And, in 2017, President Trump named him to be the special envoy helping lead Ukraine policy. He resigned in September.

Today's transcripts show Volker arguing against a Biden investigation and trying to win over a president who deeply distrusted Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian lawmaker Serhii Lushenko, who worked with Volker for years, said he sees a diplomat trying to straddle sharp politics and good policy.