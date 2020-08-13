How U.S. immigration policy affects fate of migrants braving the deadly Darien Gap

Nadja Drost:

To get to the next town, they have to pay $25 for a boat ride, but many of them have no money now, and the trip is canceled.

They thought it would be easier from here, just through the most dangerous section of their long journey, the Darien Gap. It's a wild expanse of jungle that blankets the border region between Colombia and Panama.

Migrants from Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Cuba, and Haiti converge here, all trying to get to the U.S. Many get lost, assaulted, injured, or run out of food along the way.