How U.S. lawmakers are reacting to the escalating Ukraine crisis

Lisa Desjardins:

It is notable that some Republicans in press releases have criticized President Biden more than they have criticized President Putin in terms of what's been happening.

However, again today, President Biden's decision to fully deploy those sanctions against that Russian pipeline, that is something that Republicans, even his strongest critics, like Ted Cruz of Texas, are praising. They're saying that is something, the direction they want things to go in.

Now, what is the divide in the Republican Party? It is with others, like former President Trump, who are saying things that seem to be more positive, in fact, are more positive, about President Putin.

Here's some words from President Trump, former President Trump, yesterday. He was speaking on a talk show.

And he said: "Putin says, you know, I'm going to declare a big portion of Ukraine independent." In President Trump's words, he said: "You got to say that's pretty savvy."

There are a few other Republicans who are indeed echoing this idea that perhaps President Putin isn't so bad, maybe he's smart.

But talking to a wide spectrum of Republican lawmakers today, they see that as an outlier position and even dangerous. What are they getting phone calls about today, Judy? They say they are getting calls insisting that there should not be any troop movement, the U.S. should not send troops into Ukraine, that there are concerns about domestic policy.

Where is everyone united, Republicans, Democrats? That the U.S. should send more aid to Ukraine. And we should be watching the next week or two to see if, in fact, we do get a new aid bill, maybe hundreds of millions of dollars more for Ukraine. Congress is waiting on President Biden to say exactly what he thinks is needed.