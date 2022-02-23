Russia uses disinformation on Ukraine military aggressions as a pretext for war

Nina Jankowicz, The Wilson Center:

You know, Nick, in short, it is.

We have already seen more veiled attacks, as you have just noted, to create this pretext, from the shelling of a kindergarten in Ukrainian-held territory that Russia attempted to blame on Ukraine, to allegations of improvised explosive devices in cars containing cadavers.

And along with the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk to their historical borders, that is, to the borders of Ukrainian-held territory right now, the letters from the leaders of these so-called republics build on those allegations to formally request this help to beat back Ukrainian aggression that simply does not exist.

The Ukrainian side has been remarkably disciplined in holding their fire, despite these provocations. We have no evidence of Ukrainian aggression or, as Putin talked about in his speech the other day, of — quote, unquote — "genocide" by the Ukrainian army.

There's just no evidence that any of this exists. And it strains credulity that, after eight years of war, the Ukrainian army would choose this moment, with 190,000 Russian troops on its borders, to pick up a new aggressive offensive.