How Ukrainian drone pilots are changing the course of the war against Russia

Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Eric O'Connor
Eric O'Connor
This week marks one year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the eastern part of the country, frontline units are working to modernize a war that has often seemed an echo from last century. Nick Schifrin and videographer Eric O’Connor traveled to the Donetsk Province and report on Ukrainian soldiers using drones in the hunt for Russian troops.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
