Ukraine fights to hold Bakhmut as U.S. accuses Russia of crimes against humanity

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Leave your feedback
It has been nearly one year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and today for the first time, the United States has labeled Russian actions in Ukraine as crimes against humanity. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers are barely holding Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting. Nick Schifrin reports from Kramatorsk, Ukraine, near the front line of the conflict.
Watch the Full Episode
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more