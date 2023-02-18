Ukraine fights to hold Bakhmut as U.S. accuses Russia of crimes against humanity

It has been nearly one year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and today for the first time, the United States has labeled Russian actions in Ukraine as crimes against humanity. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers are barely holding Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting. Nick Schifrin reports from Kramatorsk, Ukraine, near the front line of the conflict.

