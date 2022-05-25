How Uvalde, Texas, is mourning after massacre of teachers and young students

Amna Nawaz
Investigators looked for a motive Wednesday in the elementary school shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children, in Uvalde, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott said the gunman had shared messages about his intentions on Facebook shortly before the attack, while calls grew in Washington and elsewhere for changing gun laws. In Uvalde, the community grieved after devastating loss. Amna Nawaz reports.
