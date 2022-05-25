NRA remains key player in battle over gun laws, but is its ‘unbreakable grip’ diminishing?

Many prior efforts to pass new gun laws have hit a wall in the U.S. Senate and in some state legislatures. The National Rifle Association, or the NRA, has been a major part of those debates, particularly at the federal level. Mike Spies, a senior writer at The Trace who covers the NRA, joins John Yang to discuss.

