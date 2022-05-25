Sen. Chris Murphy seeks ‘common ground’ on new gun laws in wake of Texas school shooting

By —

PBS NewsHour

Audio

A day after a massacre at a Texas elementary school took the lives of 19 children and two teachers, the shooting in Texas has renewed calls for more gun regulations as Congress remains gridlocked on the issue. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy represents Connecticut, where the deadliest elementary school shooting in American history happened in 2012. He joins Judy Woodruff from Capitol Hill to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

By —

PBS NewsHour

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: