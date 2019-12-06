How van Gogh became van Gogh: Rare show presents artist alongside those who inspired him

Judy Woodruff:

There are a number of unanswered questions regarding the artist Vincent van Gogh. There was mental illness, but a precise diagnosis is still disputed, an early death at 37 thought to be a suicide, but, again, not certain.

What we do know is that van Gogh was a difficult, pained man who produced some of the world's most exuberant paintings, becoming one of the most beloved artists of all time.

Jeffrey Brown takes us to a new exhibition, with an interesting origin story of its own, that helps us see how he got there.

It is part of our ongoing arts and culture coverage, Canvas.