How Western sanctions are affecting the lives of Russians

Ryan Chilcote
By —

Ryan Chilcote

Audio

The sanctions leveled against Russia by the U.S. and its allies are the harshest ever handed down, and their effects are being felt widely in Russia. Special correspondent Ryan Chilcote reports from Moscow on how the lives of Russians are being impacted.

Listen to this Segment

Ryan Chilcote
By —

Ryan Chilcote

Ryan Chilcote is a PBS NewsHour Special Correspondent. Based in London, Ryan has been reporting on foreign affairs and economics in Europe, the Middle East and Africa since 1995.

@ryanchilcote

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: