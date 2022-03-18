Russia strikes near Poland’s border as the assault on Kyiv brings more civilian carnage

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Jane Ferguson
Jane Ferguson
Volodymyr Solohub
Volodymyr Solohub
Alexis Cox
Alexis Cox
Leave your feedback
President Biden spoke with China's Xi Jinping Friday for nearly two hours about the war in Ukraine, and warned Xi against any possible Chinese support for Russia's invasion. Meanwhile, the astounding carnage persisted in Ukraine, with civilians becoming the main victims. Russian airstrikes hit near the Polish border as troops continued to target Kyiv. Jane Ferguson reports from the capital city.
Jane is a Beirut-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. Reporting highlights include front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: