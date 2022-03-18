Russia strikes near Poland’s border as the assault on Kyiv brings more civilian carnage

President Biden spoke with China's Xi Jinping Friday for nearly two hours about the war in Ukraine, and warned Xi against any possible Chinese support for Russia's invasion. Meanwhile, the astounding carnage persisted in Ukraine, with civilians becoming the main victims. Russian airstrikes hit near the Polish border as troops continued to target Kyiv. Jane Ferguson reports from the capital city.

