News Wrap: Moderna seeks FDA approval for a second COVID booster shot for adults

In our news wrap Friday, Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve a second COVID-19 booster shot for all adults, the death toll from a string of chain-reaction crashes on a Missouri roadway rose to six people, a doctor's union in Sudan reported nearly 200 people were wounded in protests against military rule, and wildfires are burning largely out of control in west Texas.

