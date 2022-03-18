News Wrap: Moderna seeks FDA approval for a second COVID booster shot for adults

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Friday, Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve a second COVID-19 booster shot for all adults, the death toll from a string of chain-reaction crashes on a Missouri roadway rose to six people, a doctor's union in Sudan reported nearly 200 people were wounded in protests against military rule, and wildfires are burning largely out of control in west Texas.
