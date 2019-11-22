After months of protest, Hong Kong’s interest in local elections soars

Divya Gopalan:

Over the past week, some of the most dramatic clashes between police and protesters took place at some of Hong Kong's leading universities.

Nearly 1,000 people barricaded themselves in the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus, bricks, Molotov cocktails, stones catapulted and even bows and arrows pit against tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannon and sponge grenades.

And while students and police fight in the hearts of the city's financial district, an almost daily routine unfolds. Mass protesters face off against police on streets flanked by luxury shops, banks and international companies just around the corner from the stock exchange.

Despite the escalation in violence, there's still widespread support for the young protesters. For more than a week now, every lunchtime, office workers swarm the heart of Hong Kong's financial center, bringing the city to a standstill. They chant popular protest slogans. And they say they want to highlight what's perceived as police brutality and the excessive force used by police.

Parts of the outrage on the streets is due to the fact that Beijing is seen as having backtracked on its promises to allow the Hong Kong people to directly choose their leader. Currently, a committee representing various sectors of industry, the legislative council and interest groups vote for the chief executive, who's then endorsed by the Communist Party.

But, this weekend, Hong Kongers will be able to express their discontent at the ballot box at the District Council elections. Local district councillors to usually deal with community issues, and they don't wield much power, but they could impact the makeup of Hong Kong's government, as councillors hold nearly 10 percent of the seats in the committee that will eventually choose the city's leader.

This year, it's seen as a barometer of how much the wider population supports the protest movement. For the first time ever, each of the 400-plus seats is hotly contested. A record number of people have registered to vote. And there has been a surge in candidates, with 20 percent of them running for the first time, with most of the candidates are presenting the interests of the protesters or the Hong Kong government.