Human rights concerns in the spotlight as World Cup set to begin in Qatar

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
In 2010, international soccer organization FIFA announced that the kingdom of Qatar would host the 2022 World Cup. In the years since, Qatar has come under scrutiny for its treatment of migrant workers and reports of human rights abuses. With the tournament’s kickoff just days away, those concerns are once again in the spotlight. Ali Rogin reports.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: