Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Human rights concerns in the spotlight as World Cup set to begin in Qatar

Audio

In 2010, international soccer organization FIFA announced that the kingdom of Qatar would host the 2022 World Cup. In the years since, Qatar has come under scrutiny for its treatment of migrant workers and reports of human rights abuses. With the tournament’s kickoff just days away, those concerns are once again in the spotlight. Ali Rogin reports.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: