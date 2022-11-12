Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we meet Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z candidate elected to Congress. Then, we look at human rights concerns in Qatar, the host country of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. We also examine whether the future of the Amazon rainforest will improve with new leadership in Brazil. Plus, how a program is helping college students get their foot in the door of the sneaker industry.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: