November 12, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we meet Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z candidate elected to Congress. Then, we look at human rights concerns in Qatar, the host country of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. We also examine whether the future of the Amazon rainforest will improve with new leadership in Brazil. Plus, how a program is helping college students get their foot in the door of the sneaker industry.

