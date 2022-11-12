Give to PBS NewsHour now
News Wrap: Democrats hold on to critical Senate seat in Arizona

In our news wrap Saturday, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona’s midterm election, ballot counting continues in Nevada's tight Senate race, Donald Trump is suing the Jan. 6 committee over the subpoena seeking his testimony, and electricity is being restored in the Ukrainian city of Kherson, which is celebrating the withdrawal of Russian troops.

