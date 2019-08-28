Hurricane Dorian turns away from Puerto Rico but strikes Virgin Islands

Judy Woodruff:

Hurricane Dorian may be sparing Puerto Rico's main island from its very worst, but the Virgin Islands are taking a direct hit today. And, in Puerto Rico, many are watching to see how well the island's electrical grid holds up after an overhaul.

All of those islands suffered massive damage during the hurricanes of 2017.

Danica Coto has reported on the preparations and aftermaths of prior hurricanes. She covers the Caribbean for the Associated Press. And she joins us again this evening by Skype.

Danica, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, tell us, what is the very latest you know on how this storm hit, how it affected the Virgin Islands?