Millions in Louisiana struggle with heat, loss of power in the aftermath of Ida

Judy Woodruff:

Residents along the U.S. Gulf Coast are struggling with the huge impact of Hurricane Ida tonight. Temperatures felt like they reached 100 degrees today. Power is out for more than a million people in New Orleans and the surrounding areas. There's no air conditioning, and no real sense of when it will be restored.

At least five people are dead. Officials warned those who evacuated to stay away for now.

Roby Chavez, our "NewsHour" communities reporter based in New Orleans, begins our coverage.