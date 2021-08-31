Sen. Cassidy: Hurricane Ida shows need for infrastructure investment — including broadband

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA):

We flew over first a place called LaPlace, which, if you follow the I-10 out of New Orleans towards Baton Rouge, it's just — for those who have done, it is the first area after you go past Lake Pontchartrain.

And there was just complete flooding of the whole community. Gas stations I routinely stop at, you don't see the ground. You just see water.

We continued over to Houma, lots of wind damage. Clearly, as you might guess, the less expensive the housing, the more damage. So, trailer parks, it was just scattered all over the place, but nicer neighborhoods as well either had water up to their doorstep or were completely flooded, as well as wind damage to some structures that were used in Port Fourchon, which are where the boats are that go to the rigs in the Outer Continental Shelf.

But even going back through New Orleans, there wasn't damage, but there weren't any lights either, to tell you that the issue there was that of no electricity.

And then, finally, north of Lake Pontchartrain to the Florida Parishes, where there was flooding that was just all through those parishes, not every place, but certainly around Lake Pontchartrain, other areas closer to the rivers that were still rising at that time.