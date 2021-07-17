‘I have no future here:’ Yazidis struggle to rebuild their lives despite ISIS retreat

Leila Molana-Allen:

Seven years ago, an ancient people ran in their thousands up a mountain that had sustained their lifeblood for centuries. For those who came down again, their lives would never be the same.

Mount Sinjar, Shingal to Yazidis, and the area around it, was ravaged, destroyed by those they were fleeing, the advancing insurgents of the Islamic State.

Hundreds of thousands of Yazidis were displaced, captured or killed by ISIS. Of around 12,000 who went missing, at least 5,000 have been identified as being killed, and several thousand more have been rescued since ISIS lost its territorial hold in 2017. The rest are still unaccounted for.

Today, while ISIS no longer holds territory here, little else has changed. The town and its surrounding villages still lie in pieces. While some have begun to return since it was deemed safe last summer, many thousands still live in camps and tented settlements across North Iraq.