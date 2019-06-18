ICE director on due process, rule of law and upcoming deportations

Mark Morgan:

So, I would have to look at that data. I'm not — not sure that those numbers are correct, what you're telling me right now.

But, again, let me say that the due process has been provided. We have sent out over 2,000 letters once they received a final order of removal. And we said, hey, come in, bring your family, work with ICE. We will give you 30 days to get your affairs in order, and then we will help return you to your country.

And so, right now, what I would tell these individuals that have had final orders, come to ICE, turn yourself in, right, work with ICE, and we will help remove you back to your country of origin, rather than ICE having to come out, agents having to come and try to track you down to enforce the rule of law.

So I would — I would tell these families, come work with ICE. Don't make us go after you and get you.