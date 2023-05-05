Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, the latest jobs report shows another month of strong employment growth but many Americans are still choosing the gig economy over permanent jobs. New revelations about payments made to Justice Clarence Thomas' wife raise more ethical questions about the Supreme Court. Plus, the so-called Godfather of AI speaks out about the dangers the technologies pose to our society.
