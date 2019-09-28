Afghans vote amid fears of violence and alleged irregularities

Craig Nelson:

It's really not clear. I think there has been some problems with process, just the votes, the staff, the electoral staff has. We went to elect a polling station this morning at 7 o'clock when the polls opened and the electoral start wasn't even there. And these are usual problems, there is a problem this afternoon with voting lists at another polling station where people came in and looked for their, they thought they'd registered, they were sure they registered, they had proof that they're registered but they couldn't find their names on the voting list. So is that fraud or is that simple the kind of sort of inefficiency and ineptitude that is or characterized Afghanistan election for a very long time. I think there'll be other people that will make that determination.

I think the biggest problem today is voter turnout. Voter turnout seems to have been extremely low. And privately President Ghani's people are talking about a million, possibly a million, million five voter turnout and that of a possible registered voters at 9.6 million. And that's a very very small turnout and that's going to cause as much as anything the kind of political crisis that could be coming around the bend.