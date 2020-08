William Brangham:

Other conflicts centered around accusations from Democrats that DeJoy, who is an ally of President Trump and was a major Republican donor, is trying to influence the 2020 election.

President Trump has repeatedly disparaged the use of mail-in voting. On Twitter today, he again made the untrue claim it leads to fraud and would set the table for — quote — "a big mess."

This followed a weekend tweet seeming to discourage people from voting by mail by claiming, again with no evidence, that in-person ballot drop boxes are not — quote — "COVID-sanitized."

While DeJoy said today these comments were not helpful, he was steadfast in denying any accusation of political intent, and framed the changes to the Postal Service as cost-cutting measures.