In Arizona, a struggle over a sacred site of the Apache tribe

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last week, the Biden administration paused a land transfer in Arizona, that could have led to a massive copper mine.

Oak Flat, Arizona, about an hour east of Phoenix, sits above one of the largest untapped copper reserves in North America, likely worth billions of dollars. But the land is also a sacred site for the San Carlos Apache and many other Native American tribes. The transfer, if approved, would allow a private international company to use a controversial technique that even it admits would destroy the area.

Now, as Special Correspondent Benedict Moran reports, a group of Apaches is hoping that the delay will help their lawsuit against the government to go forward in an effort to stop the mine altogether.