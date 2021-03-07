COVID-19 relief bill passage hinged on compromise

Jeff Greenfield:

Well, the president is signing an executive order to use the federal government to help increase the right to vote. My feeling, bluntly, is that's mostly symbolic. The power to decide who votes and how is largely in the hands of state legislatures, mostly Republican. And they seem to be on a campaign, to be very frank, to restrict the ability to vote, whether it's canceling Sunday voting harder absentee ballot procedures.

The Democrats are putting a lot of faith in H.R.-1. That's the name of this bill that's supposed to protect voting power. But you can't do that through reconciliation, that parliamentary procedure that got the COVID package through. You either need 60 votes or you have to bust the filibuster. And two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema say we're not passing the filibuster. So to me, it's a kind of chutes and ladders game, you know, where everything is a chute, no matter how the Democrats think they can do this. And I would throw in their statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico. Unless they figure out some way to get around that filibuster, what it means is that now that COVID's passed, everything that the president and Democrats want to do legislatively is going to be much, much harder because of that 60 vote barrier.