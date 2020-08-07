In Belarus, these 3 women are challenging a longtime authoritarian

Judy Woodruff:

On Sunday, voters in Belarus head to the polls in the most contested election there in decades.

President Alexander Lukashenko has been called Europe's last dictator. He has led Belarus with an iron fist for 26 years, accused of human rights abuses, stifling dissent, and running sham elections. But he now faces an unprecedented challenge.

And, as Nick Schifrin reports, the opposition is led by women, who have taken up the mantle of resistance.