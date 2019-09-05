In Brazil, fires and deforestation threaten Amazon species’ survival

Judy Woodruff:

South America's Amazon rain forest is home to a remarkable diversity of animal and plant life. But a record-breaking number of forest fires and the already ongoing cutting down of trees is putting many of the rain forest's original inhabitants at risk.

With the support of the Pulitzer Center, Amna Nawaz and producer Mike Fritz traveled to Central Brazil to see the efforts under way to save one of the most pristine sections of the Amazon.

It is the last part of our series Brazil on the Brink.