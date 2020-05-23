In Brazil, ‘the virus has struck pretty ferociously’

Hari Sreenivasan:

As of Friday, Brazil is on track to become the newest hotspot in the coronavirus pandemic with more than 300,000 confirmed cases and at least 20,000 deaths from COVID-19.

A lack of social distancing mandates and warnings are contributing to the rise. I recently spoke with New York Times reporter Ernesto Londono from Rio de Janeiro.

Ernesto, we've been hearing quite a bit about Latin America and how COVID-19 is working its way through South America as well.

Where is Brazil at right now in terms of infections, deaths, how people are affected?