Thousands lost medical coverage as pandemic approached

Simon Ostrovsky:

In 2018 the Trump Administration announced plans to expand regulations governing whether immigrants receiving government benefits are eligible for permanent residency.

The new rule which came into force in February involves what's known as "public charge," and expands the list of government assistance that will count against a permanent residency application.

Formerly, only those receiving cash from the government were affected. But now, benefits like medicaid are also taken into consideration. The more forms of assistance an applicant receives, the worse their chances of getting a green card.

The changes have been spreading fear in immigrant communities nationwide, causing one in seven to avoid public benefit programs, according to the Urban Institute. Many immigrants in the country legally, including those who aren't applying for residency and are not affected, have taken the public charge rule to mean that receiving any type of government assistance could get them deported.