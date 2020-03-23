In briefing, Trump expresses eagerness to return economy to normal

Yamiche Alcindor:

That's right.

For a long time, states were saying that they wanted federal guidance to figure out whether or not bars should close, whether or not restaurants should close, whether or not people should be gathering in crowds of 10 or more. The White House came out with guidelines saying, yes, people should stay at home when they can.

They also said that workers, if you can work from home, you should. But the president stressed that that was a 15-day guidance and that he would reassess it. Now White House sources are telling me that the guidelines are set to expire on Monday, that they might actually either be ended or changed.

Also, Vice President Pence said that the CDC was going to be coming out with new guidelines, which would — which would make it available for workers who have been exposed to the virus to go back to work using some sort of mask, he said.

Now, we're not quite clear what workers would be cleared to go back to work or what the guidelines would say specifically, but it is pretty remarkable that this administration could tell workers that they can go back to work, when we have masks that are in dire shortage of — hospitals.

And this administration has said that any masks or any gowns or any sort of medical equipment, that that should really be used for health care officials that are treating coronavirus immigrants — I mean, sorry — excuse me — coronavirus patients.

So what we have here is this idea that the Trump administration might be allowing people to go back to work with supplies that hospitals and health care workers need.