In bunkers and at evacuation points, music uplifts a nation under siege

In the midst of so much chaos and destruction in Ukraine, the sound of music has the power to bring light to darkness. William Brangham has this look at the voices and melodies uplifting a nation under siege.
-
Judy Woodruff:
And we want to leave you tonight with a little hope.
(SINGING)
-
William Brangham:
A crowded bomb shelter beneath Kyiv goes quiet as a young girl sings, in Ukrainian, "Let It Go" from the movie "Frozen."
(SINGING)
-
William Brangham:
In another bunker below the city of Kharkiv, violinist and teacher Vera Lytovchenko plays for those seeking shelter from the attacks overhead.
(MUSIC)
-
William Brangham:
These organic, spontaneous moments reflect the spirit of a people trying to hold on to their humanity, unflinching in a terrifying time.
Outside the Lviv train station, those lining up to evacuate hear the Louis Armstrong classic "What a Wonderful World" as they hope to board trains in search of that world in some other, safer nation.
For those staying, like this group of volunteers filling sandbags in the port city of Odessa, our Nick Schifrin caught them pausing to proudly belt out their national anthem, the same anthem played by these Ukrainian soldiers gathered at the site of a Russian attack.
(MUSIC)
-
William Brangham:
The first lyric of the anthem says, "The glory and freedom of Ukraine has not yet perished."
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm William Brangham.
-
Judy Woodruff:
They were already all heroes, and now they are even more so.
That was beautiful.