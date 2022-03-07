What a no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean for the U.S. and NATO

Judy Woodruff:

Over the past few days there have been growing calls for the United States and NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reiterated the plea today.

But what is a no-fly zone and how would it work?

For that, we get two views.

Retired Army Lieutenant General Doug Lute served on the National Security Council staff during both the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. He was also U.S. ambassador to NATO during the Obama administration. And Kurt Volker had a 23-year career as a diplomat. He too served as U.S. ambassador to NATO during the George W. Bush administration. He was also a special representative for Ukraine negotiations during the Trump administration.

And we welcome both of you back to the "NewsHour."

I am going to start with you, Kurt Volker.

Let's talk about that no-fly zone. Explain exactly — you are one of the few people that has come out and been outspoken and saying that it is something that should be done.

Why do you think so, and how exactly would it work? What is it?

Kurt Volker, Former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine: Right.

Well, let's start with the moral obligation. When we see civilians being killed like this and what Putin is doing to Ukraine now, it's very reminiscent of the worst days of the 1930s and what Hitler did in Europe. And we told ourselves, never again. So

And we need — we have a requirement to do something here. We have done no-fly zones in the past. Every circumstances is different. We have done them in Bosnia, in Kosovo, in Northern Iraq.

But the whole principle behind it is humanitarian. It is to save civilian lives, prevent them from being bombarded by the sky. And I think, in this case, we would have to do it differently than in other cases. We would essentially be telling a Putin that we are not going to attack Russian ground targets unless fired upon, we're not going to attack Russian aircraft unless they come into the zone and refuse to leave.

We just want to create a clear space where there are no attacks against civilians to allow humanitarian assistance to flow and civilians to leave safely.