In eastern Alabama, communities reel from tornado’s ‘annihilation’

Bubba Copeland:

Well, you know, down in the Deep South, we are great a country of people who come together.

And what has happened is, is 15 minutes after this storm come through, people just show up everywhere like angels. They just come and they volunteer. Today, we had people from South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina. They just drove down with heavy equipment and began just clearing people's houses, yards away, so people can actually get out of their houses and get to where they could go to the store or what have you.

We also organized an effort with EMA. Also, Red Cross is here, as well as the Alabama Forestry Commission is here. The Alabama National Guard is here. Tomorrow, we're expecting FEMA to come, hopefully, if the president declares an emergency, and they will come in and help us rebuild.

Right now, we're organizing our efforts. But the community is pulling together. And we're trying to help people get the clothes they need. We have fire stations that are open for showers and clothes, and we have churches that are coming in and feeding people that don't have food.

A lot of people can't get out, so we're taking food to where they're at.