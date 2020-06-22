In Georgia, primary election chaos highlights a voting system deeply flawed

Judy Woodruff:

New York state and Kentucky have their presidential primaries tomorrow.

In Kentucky, there are concerns about whether voters could be facing major delays, long lines, and other problems if turnout is high. Fewer than 200 polling places will be open because of COVID. That's compared to 3,700 in a typical year.

Earlier this month, Georgia served as the latest example of serious voting problems that could affect elections this fall.

Miles O'Brien has the story.