Why Gov. Asa Hutchinson says reopening Arkansas isn’t to blame for rising COVID-19 cases

Gov. Asa Hutchinson:

We actually measure it every week, Judy, in terms of, the new cases that we have, are they related to the fact that we opened up, lifted some of the restrictions?

And the answer is that we have not seen a correlation between lifting restrictions and the new cases that we have. The new cases actually are coming out of some of the essential industries that are open regardless. It is our food supply.

And so that is what we are targeting in terms of our strategy. We have increased testing dramatically in Arkansas. This month, we are testing 4 percent of our population, over 120,000 tests, which is a dramatic increase, really doubling from last month.

Whenever you look at our contact tracing, trying to break those transmissions of the virus within the community, and so that's the strategy. We have 75 counties in Arkansas. Today, 72 of them had an increase of less than 20 cases, but we had three counties that had a larger amount. And that's where our focus is.

You have got to have two messages, keep your economy moving, keep it growing, but at the same time, this is a deadly virus you have got to take seriously, and you have to manage the risk.