Where the coronavirus is spreading worldwide — and why

Amna Nawaz:

That represents the biggest daily surge in new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, all logged by the World Health Organization within 24 hours this weekend.

In Brazil, the world's highest spike, a startling 54,000 new cases, almost a third of all new infections, in India, more than 15,000 new cases. And hospitals, already under strain, are now turning away patients.

Meanwhile, here in the U.S., more than 36,000 new cases, roughly one-fifth of the global surge. Some states that had already moved to ease restrictions are now seeing new cases rise. A dozen states across the South and Southwest reported record increases this past week.

Oklahoma, where, on Saturday, President Trump held his first indoor rally since March, is also reporting new highs. Blaming the spikes on increased testing, the president told supporters he'd instructed his team to scale it back.