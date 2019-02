Nick Schifrin:

Judy, senior U.S. officials describe wanting to be much more specific going into this summit than they were before Singapore and really looking for three aspects, one, a shared definition of denuclearization.

That might seem obvious because the two sides have been talking about that for years, but it really has eluded both sides. And it's a question of whether that includes not only North Korean nuclear assets, but also U.S. assets. And it's a real focus on the Yongbyon nuclear reactor, the heart of North Korea's nuclear program.

Number two, they're really looking to freeze North Korea's nuclear and missile program. There have been no tests for the last 15 months. The U.S. is looking to expand that freeze to include the fuel that goes into nuclear weapons.

And, number three, a road map for going forward, not necessarily all the steps up front, but an agreement on which steps will have to be coming soon, and when those steps will come.

And that's a big shift, Judy. The U.S. in the past has demand front-loaded moves by North Korea before the U.S. made moves. Now both sides are talking about phased approach, simultaneous steps both can take.