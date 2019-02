Nick Schifrin:

Senior U.S. officials admit their goals have evolved. Last summer, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went to Pyongyang and demanded unilateral actions by the North Koreans.

Now U.S. officials talk about simultaneous actions taken by both sides. They're no longer demanding an inventory of weapons up front. And they're not only willing to negotiate denuclearization, but also some of North Korea's goals, peace on the peninsula and improving the relationship with the U.S. overall.

That can be done by resolving the Korean War, which, in 1953, ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty. A political declaration to end the war and perhaps diplomatic liaison offices would enable Kim to harness changes to North Korean society, like a rapid expansion of markets, argues Bob Carlin.