In India, Modi’s citizenship proposal for non-Muslim refugees prompts outrage

Nick Schifrin:

On Sunday in New Delhi, the protests in turned violent. Police fired tear gas and clashed with students, who accused officers of indiscriminate violence.

At least 100 were injured. At one point, protesters torched public buses. There have been five days of discontent, following the passage of the bill that would expedite citizenship to illegal immigrants from neighboring countries who fled religious persecution, so long as they aren't Muslim.

Critics call it the latest discriminatory move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist government. It has stripped the special autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, the country's only Muslim-majority region, and cut off the Internet, the longest ever Internet shutdown in a democracy.

The government vows to nationalize a citizenship registry to weed out what the home minister calls infiltrators. Critics say it targets Muslims, and that Modi has been targeting Muslims for decades.

Back in 2002 in Gujarat state, Modi was chief minister when deadly religious killed 1,000 people, the vast majority Muslim.

Today, anti-government protests spread to the local government of West Bengal state. The chief minister says she won't implement the citizenship law, no matter the consequences.