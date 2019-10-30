In Iraq and Lebanon, economic needs push protesters past sectarian divide

Jane Ferguson:

Officially, what the group has been saying and what we have been hearing from Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, is that they support the protesters in principle. They support their calls for less corruption, their calls for reform in the country. But they have also been saying that they shouldn't be blocking roads, that they shouldn't be causing disruptions.

And what we saw yesterday were extraordinary scenes in Beirut, where hundreds of Hezbollah and their allies Amal supporters pouring into the streets, defying the police, racing towards these protesters here and attacking them with sticks, bottles, even rocks, beating people up, and essentially tearing apart the protest camp that had been set up.

Hezbollah has a lot to lose if this government were to collapse completely, because those protesters keep saying, all of you. That include Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah.

Now, he's not technically in the government in Lebanon, but people want all of those political leaders to step down. For Hezbollah supporters, that's a step too far. Hezbollah are experiencing to a certain extent, you could even call it something of an identity crisis because of these protests.

They have always viewed themselves as a party of the people, of the working man, of the downtrodden. But now they are — whether they like it or not, they're seen by the people as a political elite. Hassan Nasrallah is seen as a political elite.