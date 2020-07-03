In memory of 5 more U.S. victims of the coronavirus

Judy Woodruff:

As COVID-19 continues to take more and more lives of Americans every day, here now are some of the stories of those we have lost.

Postal worker Jesus Collazos was known for taking the time to greet every neighbor along his mail route in Arlington, Virginia. The 67-year-old spent over two decades with the U.S. Postal Service, after immigrating from Colombia in 1978. Jesus and his wife raised his two children in a home he first discovered along his route.

The proud grandfather loved posting family photos on social media, always with a simple caption: "Life is good."

Lynika Strozier never gave up on her dream to become a biologist. As a child, she was diagnosed with a severe learning disability, but went on to earn two master's degrees in biology and science education. She became a researcher of plant DNA at the world-renowned Field Museum in Chicago, and a science professor at Malcolm X College.

Fun-loving and friendly, Lynika was as at home in the lab as she was out with friends, or watching horror movies with her grandmother Sharon, who raised her. Lynika was 35 years old.

Dr. Robert Hull cared for thousands of patients in his nearly 50 years practicing family medicine in Arkansas. His patients, some of whose families he treated for generations, said he was encouraging, had a great sense of humor, and could lift anyone's spirits with a smile and a lollipop.

Robert, or Ray, and his wife, Kathryn, were married for 56 years. Ray was always there for dance recitals, sports games and graduations for his four children and 10 grandchildren. He was 78.

Eva Konrad Hawkins, a Holocaust survivor and scientist, fled communist Hungary in 1956. She found refuge in America, and a home in New York City. A university biology teacher, Eva was committed to her work on algae research. Her family described the 90-year-old's smile as childlike, her personality as quiet and shy, but her energy toward her research as ferocious.

Allen Y. Lew changed the cityscape of Washington, D.C., as a city planning executive. Born and raised in New York City, Allen moved to Washington to spearhead development of the downtown Convention Center. He went on to build Nationals baseball park and rehabilitate D.C. public schools.

Friends described Allen as no-nonsense and reliable, loyal and considerate. A husband to Suling and father to Garrett, Allen was 69 years old.

Our hearts go out to their families and to all those who've lost loved ones during this pandemic.