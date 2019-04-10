In Mozambique, Yemen and Venezuela crises, access for aid is hard to come by

David Beasley:

When we hit the disaster zone, it was quite remarkable, because we had helicopters coming in. In fact, we couldn't deliver food for the first few days because there was nothing available.

We had to take our helicopters, use them to really pull people off the top of buildings, out of trees. It was a catastrophe. All the roads were shut down. Bridges were out, no electricity anywhere in the country.

And so now, now, three weeks later, we have scaled up to about over 1.1 million people that we are supporting. But here's the problem. Not only have a quarter-of-a-million homes been destroyed or partially destroyed, it's — that's a catastrophe in itself, but the crops. Almost two million acres of harvest gone, and for the next crop, for the next harvest. So an entire year's worth of food is gone.

So we are in a desperate situation. We need $175 million just for the next three months to keep people alive. At this stage, we have got about 40 percent. So we really are grateful to be here to let the people around the world know that we need help, and we need it now.