In Normandy, gratitude and grief ahead of D-Day’s 75th anniversary

Judy Woodruff:

Utah, Omaha, Juno, Gold. Names that will live on in history, given to the beaches in Normandy, France, where American-led allied troops landed on June 6, 1944, to begin the liberation of Europe.

Of the 16 million Americans who served during World War II, an estimated 500,000 remain alive. Only a few have returned on this 75th anniversary of D-Day. And it may be the last time a large group veterans of that epic battle will gather.

Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant spoke with a group of them in Normandy.