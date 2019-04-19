In northern Africa, can the people’s discontent translate to democracy?

Nick Schifrin:

Last week, those sit-ins pushed the military to remove 75-year-old Omar al-Bashir, who ruled since 1989 by waging wars while wearing a smile.

In Southern Sudan and in Darfur, his militias scorched earth and massacred his enemies. Hundreds of thousands died, and suffered from famine. He was indicted for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

And he's not the only longtime regional strongman who's lost power. In Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned two weeks ago under the pressure of protests. And, today, hundreds of thousands of those protesters returned to the streets.

They say a planned July election run by the military isn't good enough. They too want to replace a military-led regime they consider corrupt with a civilian-led government.