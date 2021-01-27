In Ohio, putting boots on the ground to overcome inequities in vaccinations

Mysheika Roberts:

Well, first, I think we have to acknowledge the history and acknowledge that Black and brown individuals have a reason to distrust or mistrust our health care community.

And then we have to let them know that, because of those incidents, because of Tuskegee, because of Henrietta Lacks, so much has changed in our health care arena to protect individuals that look like me and to protect everyone. And so that's why we have informed consent now.

That's some of the reason why we have HIPAA, is to protect our health information and to make people — make sure people understand, if they're taking a risk, what that risk might be. And so, one, we have to acknowledge it. Then we have to let them know that this vaccine has gone through all the safety measures.

The vaccines we have on the market now are available for anyone over the age of 16 or 18, depending on the product you're looking at. And these vaccines are being given to everyone, whether you're white, Black, brown, or purple, and so first just identifying why they have that mistrust and acknowledging that, and then telling them how our community has changed as a result of those incidents that plagued our communities.