In Poland, simmering anti-LGBTQ sentiment boils over into violence

Malcolm Brabant:

As the hostile mood intensified, the police struggled to defend stragglers separated from the main march. The mob set off in pursuit of one small group of gay pride campaigners seeking safety.

But they spotted police pinning down a hard-liner, and the first skirmish of the afternoon began. Police arrested 30 people. This exemplified the hatred and intolerance that concerns the U.S. ambassador and the openly gay deputy mayor of Warsaw, who compared it to the behavior of the Nazis in the Second World War.

The issue of gay rights has been bubbling beneath the surface in Poland for years. But, recently, it's just exploded and gone to the forefront of the political agenda. And this issue has placed Poland into conflict with mainstream Europe.

When Poland's populist Law and Justice Party came to power in 2015, it declared ambitions to Christianize the European Union. In towns like Bialystok, they abhor what they regard as mainstream Europe's decadent values.

At Parliament in Warsaw, influential law and justice politician Zdzislaw Krasnodebski said Europe favored constitutions, but was hypocritical when it came to Poland.